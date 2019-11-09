- When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 7.

- What happened: The board approved a preliminary budget for 2020 with no real estate tax increase.

- Why it’s important: The 2020 tax rate of .0978 mills remains the same as the past two years. A tax bill for a median property assessed at $100,000 will be $97.80.

- The spending plan: The proposed plan calls for $2.65 million in total expenses, an increase of $114,300 or 4.5% over 2019.

- Police protection: Cost for police services with New Holland Police Department will increase to $1.14 million in 2020 from $1.02 million in 2019.

- Streets project: Replacement of a stormwater structure on Snapper Road will cost $200,000, after receipt of $72,000 grant from the Lancaster County Conservation District.

- What’s next: The preliminary 2020 budget is available for public review at the township office weekdays. It is scheduled for final adoption at the Dec. 2 supervisors meeting.