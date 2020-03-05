When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 2.
What happened: Township Roadmaster Lee Zimmerman reported concern for tri-axle trucks parking in residential districts. He said the heavy weight of the trucks does significant damage to the roads. He said the last road ordinance done in 2006 doesn’t restrict parking.
Quotable: “Restricting a heavy weight class of truck parking, which is hard on roads, warrants looking into and amending the road ordinance,” said Rick Kochel, chair.
Road name confusion: Zimmerman questioned whether Cabin Road should be changed to Cabin Drive. The road is in two townships, Earl and West Earl. In Earl, it’s Cabin Road and in West Earl it’s Cabin Drive. Supervisors agreed to keep the name Cabin Road in Earl as it’s always been.
Elanco library board: Supervisors approved Brandi Lee and Mark Dilts, Earl Township residents, to serve on the Eastern Lancaster County Library Board of Trustees.