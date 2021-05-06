When: Earl supervisors meeting, May 3.

What happened: Roadmaster Lee Zimmerman reported on how other municipalities handle obstacles on streets causing a sight-view road problem for drivers. Obstacles that can impact public safety run the gamut from oversized trailers to basketball nets.

Background: At the April 5 meeting, a resident stated fears about safety at the intersection of Sunflower Street and Daisy Drive, where an oversized trailer is parked.

Quotable: “The best way to address the problem would be a township ordinance regarding storage of trailers on streets, which police could enforce,” Zimmerman said.

Also: Zimmerman addressed complaints brought by a resident to the board in March and last September with regard to shrubbery overgrowth at the intersection of Airport Road and Runway Avenue. The situation was said to cause visibility issues for vehicles and walkers. While a letter to the property owner resulted in 90% of the problem being corrected, Zimmerman said, there is still an obstruction, creating a “marginal” clear-sight situation. He said he wants and expects 100% compliance, so he will talk to owner again.

Declaration rescinded: Supervisors adopted a resolution to rescind the COVID-19 declaration of emergency by Gov. Tom Wolf.