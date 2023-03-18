When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 6.

What happened: Fire Chief Darryl Keiser from Garden Spot Fire Rescue presented each supervisor with a Challenge Coin commemorative of the 10-year merger of Liberty Fire Company and Blue Ball Fire Company in 2013 to become Garden Spot Fire Rescue. The coin features the GSFR patch plus ones from the former two companies along with the GSFR three core values — preparation, service and professionalism.

Disabled Veteran exemption: Carl Thompson, 479 Daisy Drive, was given a tax exemption for 2022-2023 Elanco School District and 2023 Earl Township taxes. He was also exempted from paying the 2023 township street light tax of $59.40.

United Veterans Council Pilgrimage: Supervisors approved the annual Memorial Day Pilgrimage of United Veterans Council of New Holland on May 29 from 6:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Participates assemble at the New Holland American Legion and travel to Ranck’s United Methodist Church, New Holland; Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, East Earl; Bridgeville Evangelical Church, Narvon; Bowmansville Memorial Park; St. Johns Center Lutheran Church, East Earl; Terre Hill Memorial Park; Vogansville Cemetery; Groffdale Mennonite Church, Leola; Zeltenreich Reformed Church, New Holland; Evangelical United Methodist Church, New Holland; Trinity Lutheran Church, New Holland; and St. Stephen Reformed Church, New Holland with a ceremony at New Holland Veterans Memorial.