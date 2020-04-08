When: Earl supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: Supervisors sat 6 feet apart to practice social distancing during the meeting, with only one visitor present because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, as they reviewed the results of a traffic study. The township office is closed for walk-ins, but contacts can be made by phone, mail or dropbox. Chairman Rick Kochel said precautions are being followed to keep employees safe.

Traffic study results: Roadmaster Lee Zimmerman presented results from a traffic study of Huyard Road and Hoover Avenue done by the township and the state Department of Transportation’s Local Technical Assistance Program. The studies were done in response to residents’ requests in October for the unposted roads to have posted speed limits of 40 mph. Studies showed an average speed of 47 mph for both roads. LTAP gave three options for Huyard Road: 1) Do nothing, which permits a statutory 55 mph limit on any unposted road; 2) Post speed limits of 45 or 50 mph; 3) Post a 25 mph speed limit in front of of eight residential properties that are within 800 feet of each other. Supervisors advised Zimmerman to look into the third option and report cost for signs and ordinance at the next meeting. Hoover Avenue would remain an unposted road.

Quotable: “We want to do the right thing for safety that’s cost effective. Today there’s more building in rural areas with more traffic. Putting up a speed sign doesn’t always fix speeding issues,” Zimmerman said.

Road construction: Supervisors awarded a $67,602.52 contract to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., for overlay of East Earl Road.

Tax relief: The board adopted a resolution extending the 2020 payment deadline for township real estate taxes with a penalty rate of 0% through Dec. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.