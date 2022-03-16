When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 7.

What happened: Andrew Casey, of Eagle Disposal of Pa. Inc. in East Earl, made a plea to supervisors to be the chosen “bidder of choice” as the township trash hauler. Though he was aware of losing the bid and the contract, he stated “price isn’t everything.” Admitting the company had problems during COVID-19, he said it was now back on track with more staff. Bill Cassidy, township solicitor, stated when local government takes competitive sealed bids, it must award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder.

Waste and recyclable contract: Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling LLC, Enola was awarded the contract for $188.88 per unit the first year; $194.36 for the second year; $200 the third year. Candie Johnson, township secretary, said Lancaster Township gave the company high praise.

Quotable: “Noble Environmental is a responsible bidder and looks forward to working with the township,” said Michael Liscinski, Noble municipal sales representative.

Waste and recycle rate: The new contract will cost residents a new quarterly rate of $70.

Memorandum approval: Supervisors approved the memorandum of understanding between the Lancaster County Conservation District and the township. The document validates the linkage between the two as required by the municipal separate storm sewer system protocol.

Regulation of small wireless facilities: An ordinance to allow and regulate small wireless facilities in the township was approved by the supervisors. It covers right of way fees of $270 per each facility or new utility pole with wireless facility; right of access; permit requirements; design criteria and permit review; maintenance; damage to existing facilities; removal of equipment; restoration of right of way; violations; and penalties.

Trick-or-treat night: Approval was given for a resolution to observe future trick-or-treat nights from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 rain or shine, except when Halloween falls on a Saturday or Sunday, when it would be on the prior Friday, as encouraged by the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee.

Street closings: Supervisors approved Ranck Road, Airport Road, Windsock Way and South Kinzer Avenue to be closed for the New Holland Farmer’s 5K on Saturday, April 9.