When: Earl supervisors meeting, March 1.

What happened: Resident Charles Naylis again asked township officials to address two concerns he raised during a meeting last September.

Public safety issue: First is the shrubbery overgrowth at the intersection of Airport Road and Runway Avenue, which Nyalis said is creating visibility problems for vehicles and walkers. He believes the short line of sight at the intersection is dangerous and will lead to someone getting hurt.

Stormwater issue: Nyalis’ second concern was flooding on his property after a heavy rainfall, which he said is due to erosion from runoff of a retention basin at Garden Spot Village.

Township response: Roadmaster Lee Zimmerman said he discussed the property sight problem with the property owner last year who agreed to trim the shrubbery. Zimmerman will schedule a clear sight line study at the intersection. He will also talk to Garden Spot Village about the water retention basin.

Annual fire company report: Fire Chief Darryl Keiser gave the Garden Spot Fire Rescue annual report for 2020. The fire department responded to 426 calls. Property saved totaled $6.19 million, while property loss was $706,200. Fires were responsible for most calls (48) and vehicle accidents with rescue second (33). Friday was the highest weekdays for calls, with most calls between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Fire engine update: Delivery of three new fire engines, said Keiser, has been delayed until summer. A community dedication of the vehicles will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Virtual award ceremony: The public is invited to a 500-person Zoom virtual award ceremony for the fire department on April 19. More information can be found online at gsfr39.net.

Quotable: “Fundraising was impacted because of COVID-19. Vehicle accident calls for the year were down due to less traffic during the pandemic lockdown,” Keiser said.