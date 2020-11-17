When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: School officials recommended the district continue its current instructional model through the end of the school year. Then on Nov. 11, the officials announced the high school and middle school would halt in-person instruction and students would switch to online learning for the remainder of the week because of seven additional COVID-19 cases — one confirmed and six presumptive — in those schools. Those schools remained closed as of Nov. 16, with plans to reopen Nov. 18, according to district spokesperson Troy Portser. As of Nov. 17, additional cases, both confirmed and presumptive, had been reported at the middle and high schools as well as at East High Elementary School and Bear Creek School, bringing the number of active cases to 18.

What it means: Secondary students will continue following a hybrid schedule and elementary students will continue attending school in person five days a week. With the hybrid schedule, which has been in place since the start of the school year, students spend two days each week on campus, either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday, and three days doing online instruction, including every Friday.

Also: Some students, both elementary and secondary, attend school virtually full time, either through the new EASD Online program taught by district teachers synchronous with the school day or through the already established Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions, with teacher support. And other students attend outside cyber charter schools, a number that has increased this year because of the pandemic.

What’s next: While the board will vote at its Nov. 24 meeting on whether to stay the course on the current educational structure, board members on Nov. 10 indicated, with nodding heads, their willingness to approve the plan.

Concerns: Superintendent Michele Balliet noted that Lancaster County is now considered to have “substantial” level of community transmission of the coronavirus. Assistant Superintendent Daniel Serfass listed concerns about switching secondary students to full-time in-person learning. One is being unable to maintain safe physical distancing among students in the building and potentially more students and staff having to quarantine or being exposed to the virus. Educational programming concerns include inconsistent instruction and higher absenteeism. Students having to switch more often from in-person to online learning because of COVID cases would burden families. And absenteeism among the staff means the need for more substitute teachers, which are in short supply, Serfass said.

Budget: Dan Forry, director of finance and operations, presented the operating costs for maintaining Mill Road and Rheems elementary schools, two buildings that had been considered for possible closure as part of a potential consolidation plan. Those annual costs are $420,341 for Mill Road, which was last renovated in 1988, and $467,595 for Rheems, last renovated in 1995.