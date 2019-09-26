When: School board meeting, Sept. 24.
What: The board reviewed four renovation options for the cafeteria that serves both high school and middle school students at the Elizabethtown Area High School/Middle School complex.
Why it’s important: The cafeteria will need to accommodate sixth-graders when they move from Bear Creek School to the middle school in the 2021-22 school year. But the school board has yet to decide how extensive that renovation will be.
Details: Grace Heiland, of the Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates architectural firm, presented four plans, with estimated costs ranging from $250,000 to create an additional 1,000 square feet of space from a former dish room to options costing $1.38 million and $2.5 million, both of which would include a food court. All would seat a minimum of 630 students.
What’s next: The board also voted to allow Crabtree to hire food service consultant McFarland Kistler at a cost of $8,140 to study the existing serving areas and determine the pros and cons of the four different options.
Other business: The board also heard about a new initiative pairing the district with community partners, including the Elizabethtown Child Care Center and Elizabethtown Area Communities That Care, to enhance early childhood educational experiences and improve school readiness. The program focuses on prenatal through third grade.
Public comment: Stephanie Kardohely, parent of a third-grader at Bainbridge Elementary, said that because of the large number of students in the second- and third-grade wing, a small-group room is being used for a homeroom for 22 students. Kardohely, a paraprofessional at East High Elementary, asked if the room has been evaluated for safety concerns. She also suggested a meeting to address parent concerns about the number of second and third graders at Bainbridge and the student-teacher ratio.
Recognition: Karen Devine of the Pennsylvania School Board Association honored two board members for their service: M. Caroline Lalvani for 16 years and Craig Hummer for eight years.
—Diane M. Bitting, LNP Correspondent