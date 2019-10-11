When: School board meeting, Oct. 8.
What happened: The board reviewed the district’s five-year financial plan, projecting likely tax increases. The board also looked at a three-year comprehensive plan, projecting learning goals from 2020 to 2023.
Financial plan highlights: Jeffrey Ammerman, the district’s director of finance and operations, presented the most recent version of the five-year financial plan, covering budgets from 2020-21 to 2025-26. The plan gives three possible projections for annual revenue growth: with no real estate tax increase, with a 1.5% increase and with a 3% increase. The plan also projects salary, health care and benefit costs and anticipates other major expenses. Debt service will be added in 2021-22 for construction projects at Rheems Elementary and the middle school/high school. The five-year plan can help the board determine a mix of cash and borrowing for projects, Ammerman said. The district will need annual tax increases that would be at or near the state’s tax cap for the district, he said.
Comprehensive plan: Richard Schwarzman and Daniel Serfass, assistants to the superintendent, and board member M. Caroline Lalvani discussed the state-required comprehensive plan, which lays out the district’s goals for student learning, growth and achievement. Part of the plan is due Nov. 30, while a second part is due March 30.