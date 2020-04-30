When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, April 28.

What happened: About 300 graduating seniors will be seen, clad in caps and gowns, walking across a stage to receive their diplomas on the evening of June 2. But the ceremony will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board learned during a teleconferenced meeting. The ceremony will be complete with speeches by students and administrators, along with family members cheering them on and photos being taken.

Why it’s important: Numerous conversations with students and parents led to one major takeaway: “Our seniors really want to be able to walk across a stage to get their diploma,” said Superintendent Michele Balliet. “It’s that rite of passage.” Balliet believes the plan she and high school Principal Maura Hobson have devised will allow for a celebration while following the governor’s orders and social distancing guidelines, and it will create as much normalcy as possible.

The plan: Each student will be filmed separately ahead of time, Balliet told the board. She explained that each student, along with a small family contingent, will be invited to the district at a scheduled time before June 2, to walk across a stage and receive his or her diploma while filmed by a videographer, who will stitch the videos together, along with prerecorded speeches, into one presentation. The presentation will be viewed entirely online on graduation day, starting at 7 p.m. Balliet said it will take several weeks to accomplish this, and many logistical details are still being ironed out. Seniors and their families will receive more information in coming days, she added.

In other business: Dan Forry, director of finance and operations, outlined changes to both the revenue and spending sides of the 2020-21 budget because of the pandemic’s impact. Forry said the proposed 2.75% tax increase for 2020-21 would generate an additional $1 million in revenue, with an $84 increase paid by the owner of a home assessed at the median value of $179,250. But even with that increase, and expenses totaling $66.325 million, there is still a deficit of $567,288, he noted. That could be alleviated by using $564,000 from the district’s fund balance, leaving a $3,288 deficit, or by reducing or postponing some spending, such as Chromebook replacements, by that same amount.

What’s next: A proposed final budget will be presented May 12, and the board will vote on the final budget June 23.