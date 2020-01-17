When: School board meeting, Jan. 14.
What happened: Daniel L. Forry is the new director of finance and operations for Elizabethtown Area School District.
Background: He comes from Hempfield School District, where he served as chief operating officer. Forry is replacing Jeffrey Ammerman, who is taking a job with the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials.
Financial chief’s salary: After meeting in executive session with him, the board hired Forry at an annual salary of $145,000. He was slated to start work Jan. 15.
Other business: The board also heard a request to approve funding for the hiring of a licensed crisis counselor for seventh- through 12th-graders. This would continue a pilot program in partnership with Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services that has been funded through a state law regulating school safety and security. Two crisis counselors from the organization counseled eight middle school and 18 high school students over a period of 56 days starting Oct. 1.
Quotable: “If we can help one kid, it’ll all be worth it,” said school board member M. Caroline Lalvani.
What’s next: If approved at the Jan. 28 board meeting, a licensed counselor from Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services will continue using funds already budgeted, with the district committing $50,028 in the 2020-21 budget.
Also: The board will vote Jan. 28 to approve plans prepared by the architectural firm Grace Heiland of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates for middle school renovation to accommodate sixth-graders. The base plan calls for $6.47 million in renovations to the lower level and cafeteria, with alternate bids, mainly upgrading the two middle school gymnasiums, ranging from $720,000 to $820,000.
Diane M. Bitting, LNP Correspondent