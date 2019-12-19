When: School board meeting, Dec. 17.
What happened: District administrators gave a progress report on the Life-Ready Learner model that has replaced the Pathways program in guiding students’ academic and social development.
Background: When Life-Ready program was presented to the board in April, there were five learner platforms for graduates. Now there are three: straight to the workforce; further skills training such as certifications, accreditations and associate degrees; and bachelor-plus for college-bound students.
Why it’s important: The program has involved increasing career exploration and opportunities for work experience and internships, including pre-apprenticeships with local business and industry. It also includes pilot partnerships with universities for dual credit courses taught at the high school.
Quotable: “There is a huge saturation point right now,” Superintendent Michele Balliet said, of graduates going directly to work and many going to college, but not a lot in the skilled workers category. “We need to figure out why and how we can help guide students to make some choices that make sense for them, making sure that there are great opportunities no matter which platform they choose,” she said.
Other business: The board unanimously approved a resolution to limit any tax increase for the 2020-21 district budget to 3.3%, the state’s Act 1 index for the district.
Tax planning: Jeffrey Ammerman, the district’s director of finance and operations, discussed the five-year financial plan, which recommends annual tax increases at or near the Act 1 index in order to fund existing programs and build capacity for future projects, namely a planned renovation to the high school/middle school complex.
Audit report: Also, representatives of Trout, Ebersole & Groff presented an independent auditors’ report on the district’s finances for the year ending June 30, 2019; there were no questioned costs.
