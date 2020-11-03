When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Oct. 27.

What happened: Three parents of schoolchildren brought concerns to the board . While board members and district administrators met in person, the public continues to participate by Zoom because of restrictions on indoor gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bus stop: The board denied the request of Robert Planey that a bus stop be added to Schwanger Road and Westbrook Drive, the location of his children’s bus stop last year. Planey said children and parents have been walking through the Featherton Crossing apartment complex to get to a stop at Merts Drive and Waterfowl Lane. He described problems with not being welcome in the complex and cars lining up along the road, decreasing visibility. After the meeting, district spokesman Troy Portser said the administration recommended, based on safety and efficiency considerations, that no additional bus stop be added, and the board agreed.

Redistricting: Christie Day, of Bainbridge, the mother of a second-grader, asked the board to postpone for at least another year the planned transition of third and sixth grades to different schools next year. Third-graders, now at the four elementary schools, are slated to move to Bear Creek School, with sixth grade to move from Bear Creek to the middle school, which is being renovated now. Seiders said the board will discuss this at some point.

In-person learning: Crissy Stoeffler asked the board to consider returning middle and high school students to full-time, in-person instruction before the first semester ends Jan. 22. Currently, those students are doing a hybrid combination of in-person and online learning. “I really feel as though our students are missing a lot educationally, emotionally and socially through this scenario,” Stoeffler said.

What’s next: The board will review the district’s plans for how to continue in-person and online learning, with discussions likely to start at the Nov. 10 meeting, Portser said.

Other business: The board approved a request from the Elizabethtown Mountain Bike Club to build a skills development area in a field by the solar panels near Bear Creek School; there will be no cost to the district.