When: Elizabethtown area school board meeting, Feb. 25.

What happened: Residents expressed disappointment in the district’s decision to withdraw from a nonprofit organization providing the Elizabethtown community with social services and recreational programs. Five community members, including two board members of Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services addressed the board, in some cases passionately, to ask the board to reconsider.

At issue: The district will continue to support before- and after-school care provided by GEARS in district buildings, but it is now collecting a 3% charge on child care revenues. At the same time, the district is considering charging GEARS and other community organizations whenever they use school district facilities and grounds. The district says it has allowed 16,000 hours of outside community use of facilities, including child care, which incurs costs to the district. While the district plans to put together a fee structure for GEARS, some community members are worried what additional fees might mean for the future of GEARS and the families using its programs.

Public comment: Jayne Duncan, secretary of the GEARS board, said she didn’t learn of the district’s decision to leave GEARS until the Jan. 14 school board meeting. She said GEARS provides affordable programming for the community, and “if you turn your back on that, then you’re doing a disservice to the community, and also, you’re flying in the face of what you claim your mission is: to make whole kids, in the whole school, healthy and productive in the future.” Another GEARS board member, Barry Garman, chastised the board, saying he was “disappointed in you as elected officials to shirk your duties for something that this community has had in place for over 40 years, and it’s been working.” Paul Ginder, of Elizabethtown Boys Club, said he was heartbroken about the board’s decision to withdraw, likening it to a divorce. “It takes a village, and you were part of the village,” he said.

Board response: School board President Terry Seiders described the board’s intent to continue supporting GEARS, saying the board has been open in its discussions for over three years on its desire to withdraw from GEARS governance. GEARS, anticipating the district’s charge, began collecting a 3% charge from its childcare clients in August.

What’s next: On March 2, the executive committees of both boards will discuss a three-year child care contract, with the surcharge to remain 3%.

Other issue: Tiara Wolfe, the mother of a Rheems Elementary School student, asked the board to not close Rheems as the board considers consolidating elementary students into just two school buildings. Superintendent Michele Balliet will present possible options at the March 10 board meeting.