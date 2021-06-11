When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting June 3.

What happened: Council members discussed financing options if borough offices and council chambers move to 56 N. Market St. and the police department takes over existing shared facility at 600 S. Hanover St. The project would cost as much as $6 million, according to estimates. So far, a divided council has taken no action.

Background: Plans to go forward with the project last year were tabled due to the pandemic.

Quotable: “I cannot see the need is so immediate as to spend $6 million,” council President J. Marc Hershey said.

Council input: Several council members said it is now time to move forward. “Nothing has changed a year later,” Jeff McCloud said. Council member Neil Ketchum said a decision will have to be made, even if council decides again to hold off. “Our police department is going to grow. (We) shouldn’t be sitting here in two years asking ‘What can we do about our police department?’ ”

Staff opinion: Council asked borough staff and police Chief Ed Cunningham about the need for the project. While operations run smoothly, Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said growth is inevitable. Cunningham characterized police operations as considerably more constricted.

What’s next: Hershey said he intends to hold a vote in July.

American Rescue Plan: Just over $1 million will be coming to the borough this summer, Denlinger said. Money can be spent on public works projects or to make up revenue lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Borough revenue losses, she said, ended up being “minuscule.” The borough will have until December 2025 to spend the money.

Bridge work: Council approved the repair of two bridges — one on North Poplar Street and the other on South Hanover Street. Significant damage occurred as a result of recent major rain events, said borough public works director Jeff Kinsey.

Coffee With a Cop: Borough police will hold an event for residents to get to know officers from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12, at EVO 206 Coffee Co. on Market Street. Police will hold other coffee events July 10 and Aug. 14.

Next: Council will meet next on June 17.