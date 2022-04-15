When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, April 7, with all council members and mayor present.

What happened: Borough Council voted unanimously to support efforts to explore the creation of a regional emergency medical services authority to serve Elizabethtown and surrounding areas. The creation of a regional authority — similar to the Elizabethtown Area Water Authority — would allow ambulance services to be paid for through a tax structure established for the entire coverage area.

Why it matters: Northwest EMS, Lancaster County’s third-largest ambulance service, faces insolvency if something is not done to change its finances, council President J. Marc Hershey said. Northwest EMS serves a population of over 65,000 residents in 15 municipalities stretching from Conoy Township to Clay Township in Lancaster County and two communities in Dauphin County. Northwest EMS, a nonprofit organization based at 380 W. Bainbridge St., has four stations and responds to over 20 calls per day. It is funded largely by in-kind donations and subscriptions from residents. About 17% of its emergency calls are within the borough.

Challenges: The funding problem was brought to the attention of local municipalities by Northwest EMS in 2018. “With rising wages it has become increasingly difficult to attract new paramedics, and the reimbursement rates from insurance companies have remained flat for the last five years,” Hershey said. Burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact as well, he added.

State support: Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development has awarded a $25,000 grant for administrative costs toward the creation of a regional emergency medical services authority, which officials said would be the first of its type in the state.

What’s next: Additional public hearings will follow throughout the year. A greater idea on what a fee structure might look like will be available toward the end of the summer, Hershey said.

Speed concerns: In response to resident concerns about speeds on Masonic Drive, police recently conducted a study of the area. Police Chief Ed Cunningham said around 4.7% of vehicles that used the road during the study period traveled more than 10 mph over the 25 mph posted limit. Less than 1% of the vehicles exceeded speeds of 41 mph. After lengthy discussion, council decided to continue to monitor the road while also awaiting the completion of a traffic study at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Bainbridge Road. Council noted that housing construction on Masonic Drive is not yet complete. Cunningham said he is looking for grant funding for a more permanent speed awareness sign that he hopes will have a calming effect.

Grants and bids: JVI Group was awarded a $44,175 contract for sewer work on South Mount Joy Street. The firm was the lowest of two bidders for the project. Borough staff in May will also apply for a Healthy Planet grant to pay for maintenance for a riparian buffer, and they are exploring grant funding for a homeowner’s assistance program to aid residents in maintaining sewers, gutters and sidewalks.

GEARS: Council appointed resident David Grey as borough representative to the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services board of directors. Grey will fill the unexpired term, ending in 2024, of the late Meade Bierley.

Council meeting: Council meets again April 22.