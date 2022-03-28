When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, March 22.

What happened: School board members heard a financial update from Dan Forry, director of finance and operations, before they decided against cutting a potential $4.6 million in services and programs ranging from bus transportation to extracurricular activities. The board had previously asked the administration to come up with $1 million that could be cut from next year’s budget to avoid a 3% property tax increase.

Budget details: The 2022-23 budget, with a 3% tax increase, now stands at $71.6 million with a $34,403 deficit. In November, that deficit had been $482,630, Forry previously reported. With further budget refinement, it dropped to $52,000 by the end of February.

Future debt: The deficit would increase, however, if the board begins building reserves to borrow for the planned renovation of the high school/middle school complex, with a hypothetical $90 million cost. One recommendation is to add $420,000 a year over the next five years to prepare for a 30-year borrowing scenario. Then the 2022-23 deficit would be $285,208. The other is to add $600,000 a year over five years for a 20-year borrowing scenario, which would bring next year’s deficit to $465,208. By paying the debt over 20 years instead of 30, the district would save $29 million in interest payments, Forry said.

Other figures: Forry said that in 2019-20, the average spending per student for the district was $15,210, nearly $1,300 less than the average for Lancaster and Lebanon counties at $16,484 per student. The state average was $16,875. He also said the district has the county’s second-highest percentage of properties exempt from taxes: 15%; the School District of Lancaster has 23%.

Dog donation: With a 6-3 vote, the board accepted two $3,500 donations to purchase two more facility dogs for the district, a program that began in 2019. Voting no were Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth and James Emery. Danielle Lindemuth objected, saying the dogs’ upkeep cost would add to the budget. Richard Schwarzman, assistant superintendent for student support services and compliance, said the budget includes a roughly $15,000 line item for that, but the district seeks donations or could use federal funding to offset costs. The district currently has one dog. District spokesman Troy Portser said later that so far, the dog’s costs have been entirely covered by donations. The budgeted amount would remain the same even with two more dogs, he said.

Quotable: “We have a spending problem that we are not looking at how to fix fully,” Danielle Lindemuth said earlier, during the tense discussion on the controversial proposed budget cuts. “We’ve got to figure out how to stop the bleed.”

Cyber program cut: The board unanimously agreed to eliminate the Etown Cyber Real-Time virtual learning program starting next school year. The Real-Time program offers synchronous livestream instruction during the school day. Etown Cyber Independent, with asynchronous instruction that students complete on their own schedule, will continue. According to Portser, the Real-Time program has 44 students. The Independent program has 150 students, including part-time secondary students.

Quotable: “We thought perhaps with the pandemic situation, that there would be a higher demand for this, and it really has not come to fruition,” Assistant Superintendent Karen Nell said March 8. “We have found that students who are involved in it, it’s difficult to keep them engaged.”

Coach: The board approved the hiring of Katrina Shelly as head girls volleyball coach.