When: Elizabethtown Area School District board meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: After years of discussions, the administration formally recommended to the school board that Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools be closed and all students in grades kindergarten through second be consolidated into two elementary schools: East High Street and Bainbridge.

The reason: The consolidation is being proposed “in order to maximize both the financial and the human resources of the district and then to be able to provide equitable services, programs and supports for all children, K through 12,” Superintendent Michele Balliet said.

Public concerns: During the Sept. 29 community forum, class size was a top concern. Board member Craig Hummer said class size targets would not change; for primary grades, that number is 23.

What’s next: The school board will vote on the consolidation recommendation at the Oct. 26 meeting. If the board votes in favor, then a compliance process starts, with a hearing in November. The final vote would take place in February. If consolidation is approved, it could happen for the 2022-23 school year, according to district spokesman Troy Portser.

Mask issue: During public comment, nine people who commented expressed dissatisfaction with what they view as the board dismissing their concerns about students being required to wear masks at school and their desire for choice. A couple speakers voiced worries about COVID-19 vaccines being mandated for students. And there were calls for action at the voting booth. Sharon Ogilvie urged like-minded citizens to get involved and not only vote on Nov. 2 but knock on doors and volunteer at the polls.

Quotable: “It’s time for we as parents to take back our country, starting first and foremost at the very grassroots, which are the school board elections,” she said.

Shortage of aides: Human resources director Richard Toth said most of the district’s open positions are classroom aides.