When: Drumore supervisors meeting, Oct. 1.

What happened: In an expedited and socially distanced session, the board unanimously approved the township’s annual partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for winter traffic services.

Winter road maintenance: Drumore will be reimbursed $3,562.81 from PennDOT to provide winter traffic services for River Road and Susquehannock Drive from Oct. 15 to April 30. The township enters into the PennDOT Winter Traffic Services Standard Agreement every year and is provided a lump sum payment before Nov. 15 “regardless of the amount of work required,” according to PennDOT’s official Salt and Snow Management guidelines. If severe weather warrants a price adjustment, the agreement includes a condition that accounts for any percentage increase above PennDOT’s five-year county services average value. It would be paid in full to the township at the end of the year.

Halloween: Trick-or-treating has been approved for 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, with “common sense” requested by all members of the board, who mentioned that COVID-19 has had little impact on the small municipality and wouldn’t put a damper on the annual township tradition.