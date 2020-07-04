When: Drumore supervisors meeting, July 2.

What happened: Board members unanimously passed a motion to reopen Drumore Park, but not until warning signs are posted and an official announcement is made by township officials.

Why it matters: As the township enters Lancaster County’s COVID-19 green phase, the reopening of Drumore Park is one of supervisors’ first steps toward normalcy. Signs stating, “Play at your own risk" and “Enter at your own risk” will be placed around the park. Social distancing is recommended for all visitors. Pavilions will not be available to rent but will be open for use. Restrooms sparked a more concerned discussion as they are only cleaned once per week. Those who use the restrooms at the park are encouraged to disinfect after each use.

Quotable: “If it gets out of hand, we’ll just have to reclose it again” — Supervisor Dwight R. Eshleman.