Motorists commuting to the Parkesburg train station can expect detours and road closures next month.

At Borough Council’s Sept. 21 meeting streamed on Zoom, Parkesburg officials announced Amtrak will be working on the Culvert Street underpass. The work will begin Oct. 5 and will take approximately two months.

Borough Manager Neil Vaughn said the bridge damage came from a truck hitting the low-clearance area. The clearance of the underpass is 11 feet, 6 inches. Vaughn said this work is not related to the train station revitalization project.

Daily detours from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. will begin Oct. 5. Mayor John Hagan II told officials detour information for Main Street and First Avenue needs to be posted for access to the train station parking lot. Further details are posted on the police department’s website and social media pages.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In other business, Vaughn said borough is exploring options to privatize trash collection. Council decided to open the bidding process for outsourcing trash collection but only to collect estimates. Vaughn said council will have to make a final decision based on cost-savings and effectiveness of manpower.

“We want to be able to make an educated decision when the time comes,” council President Sharon Wolf said.

Also, Vaughn read a statement from the Parkesburg Library, thanking the borough for its yearly contribution of $9,000.

At the next meeting Oct. 19, a rough draft of the 2021 budget will be presented to council.