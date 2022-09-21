When: Donegal school board meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: With a vote of 9-0, the board voted to replace the chiller at the primary school. The unit is 20 years old, reaching the end of its estimated life expectancy.

Details: The replacement will cost between $500,000 and $600,000, with the project taking over 50 weeks for delivery and installation at the time of order. An alternative, cheaper option, costing around $115,000, would have replaced critical parts of the chiller, while keeping the condensers, evaporators, and coils intact. Due to the unit’s age, the board felt it was not wise to go this route and risk having one of the remaining components fail later down the line.

Board’s decision: Michelle Kendig, the district’s director of business services, clarified that the board was “not approving the price” with that evening’s vote, but merely voting to move on with the much-needed project. She went on to state that when a contract is approved, a price will be guaranteed, regardless of the wait time for the item and installation.

East Donegal Township request: The board voted 8-1, with Debra Sturgis being the lone “no” vote, to waive all facility event fees for GEARS (Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services) programs and events held within school buildings. Custodial fees for Saturday events could still be charged.

Background: Jeffrey Butler, township manager for East Donegal Township, came to the board with the request, being joined by Karen Eberly, senior program coordinator for GEARS, and David Wendel, executive director for the nonprofit organization. The group asked the board to heavily discount or waive the facility fees in order to continue offering programs at reasonable prices for their members. East Donegal Township will be the fourth GEARS municipal partner, joining Elizabethtown Borough and Mount Joy and West Donegal townships. People who live within these municipalities are charged member rates for GEARS events and programs. People living outside of these municipalities may partake in the activities, but will be required to pay an additional $6-$10 per program.

Concerns: The board took concern with events occurring within district buildings when Mount Joy and Marietta boroughs also fall within district lines. When asked if the member pricing could be applied to all in the Donegal community, Wendel noted that municipal partners pay $80,000-$100,000 annually, and the member pricing for the communities serve as an encouragement for other municipalities to join. Without this benefit, Wendel continued, GEARS would cease to exist.

Donation: Donegal was gifted $15,000 from Mascot Media to be used for student athletics.

What’s next: The board’s next meeting will be held Oct. 13.