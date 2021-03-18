When: Donegal school board meeting, March 11.

What happened: The board approved a request to hire one more full-time special education teacher for the high school.

Background: Dana Blair, director of special education and pupil services, said high school learning and emotional support staff are very close to full capacity caseloads as determined by state caps. Learning support at the high school averages 30.25 students per caseload, while emotional support has 29 students per case load. This leaves little room to accommodate students newly identified for services. Superintendent J. Michael Lausch said, “What we are really trying to do is ensure we are able to best meet the needs of the students.” Addressing the risk of overworked teachers, board President Oliver C. Overlander III said, “If the teachers get overburdened with caseloads, we’re going to lose the support teachers we have.”

Quotable: “The more manageable our caseloads are, the more we can get direct services to students and the more direct services we get to the students, the better the students achieve,” Blair said.

Funding: Director of Business Services Michelle Kendig informed the board the district will receive a significant sum from the third COVID-19 stimulus bill although the amount is unknown at this time. The board approved a $350,000 transfer to the capital improvement fund to offset future capital improvement debt.

Sports: Athletic Director Frank Hawkins said while athletes are actively competing this spring, they will be able to remove their masks. There are a few exceptions such as catchers, who will continue to wear their masks due to proximity to the umpire and batters. Athletes and coaches will continue to wear their masks in most other instances. Spectators will have to remain in their seats except for some designated viewing areas. Spectators will also keep their masks on if they can not maintain 6 feet social distancing from others outside their household.

Vaccinations: Lausch reported Donegal has been allotted 152 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for staff in the first round. The initial group to be vaccinated includes pre-kindergarten to grade 6 teachers, special education and English language teachers, bus drivers, food service employees and custodial staff.

Next meeting: The board will meet April 8, and those wishing to make public comment must attend in person.