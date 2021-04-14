When: Donegal school board meeting, April 8.

What happened: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch informed the board of a plan for graduation to be held Saturday, June 5, in the high school auditorium.

Graduation: At present, the plan calls for three separate ceremony time slots with 70 students graduating at each event. Each student will be allotted two tickets for family members to attend. This allows for required social distancing measures for all attendees. Lausch cautioned that plans could change and the administration is continually reviewing guidelines for gatherings.

Budget: Michelle Kendig, director of business services, informed the board of an anticipated $2.2 million deficit in next year’s budget. Federal stimulus funds will help fill in the budget gaps, while local revenue is up 2.89% with better-than-expected real estate transfer tax revenue. Kendig will present a proposed budget at the May meeting with a vote on the final budget in June.

Federal aid: Donegal School District will receive $6.7 million in new federal grant funds as part of more funding to schools for coronavirus-related expenses. The district has until September 2023 to spend the funds with the possibility of a one year extension to 2024. Kendig said her team is working on how best to allocate the funds to use them in the ways most beneficial for the students.

Other funds: Kendig said Lancaster County gave the district an additional $100,000 to use for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and food service products. The district purchased air purification systems for classrooms with previous funds that had to be used by December.

Expenditure: The board approved the purchase of a new dishwasher for the high school cafeteria. Singer Equipment Co. provided best pricing at $52,948.79 for a Hobart conveyor dishwasher.

Sports sponsorship: The board agreed to engage Market Street Sports as the district’s sponsorship representative. The district will receive 70% of profit after expenses with no upfront costs. Market Street Sports will seek sponsors for field signs and the naming rights that are still available. Making the case to begin this engagement sooner rather than later, Lausch pointed out “right now we are getting 70% of nothing.” Board President Oliver C. Overlander, III noted that the risk-free nature of the agreement with Market Street Sports could bring “one more sponsor than we don’t have now.”

Next meeting: The board will meet at 7 p.m. May 13. The public can watch the meeting through Zoom but must attend in person to offer comment.