- When: Donegal school board meeting, Feb. 13.
- What happened: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch reported on the future of Pennsylvania’s fair funding formula and its impact on Donegal. If funding reform were to become a reality, it would create a budgetary constraint that would either result in district taxpayers needing to fund the difference and/or cause cuts to programming that would affect students, Lausch said.
- Background: In 2016, the Legislature passed a fair funding formula for distributing basic education funding to school districts based on factors such as enrollment and poverty. The current formula has a “hold harmless” clause that guarantees no reduction to a school’s funding year to year regardless of declining enrollment.
- Why it matters: Only about 8% of basic education funding from the state runs through the fair funding formula, so inequities persist among districts. If the Legislature passes funding reform so all basic education funding is run through the formula and the “hold harmless” clause is eliminated, Donegal would face a $500,000 decrease in state funding, using current budget numbers. While some districts are in need of more funds because of historic underfunding and less robust tax bases, other districts with large tax bases also would receive significant increases. But small rural districts like Donegal would receive less.
- What’s next: Lausch encouraged residents to contact their representatives and ask them to take into consideration a community’s ability to support any reductions in allocations.
- Course planning changes: The board voted to approve the proposed changes to the 2020-21 course planning guide, including offering new electives, internships and the senior option.
- Quotable: “The internships are a wonderful opportunity for students,” board member Linda Good said.
- Social work update: Social workers painted a picture of students' needs in the district, noting they are seeing an increase in intensity of needs, especially in younger age groups. Hiring a second social worker has paid off in better quality services for students and the ability to serve more students in four locations. The types of services provided are risk assessments, mentoring, counseling, support groups, facilitating mental health placements and supporting those with no fixed night time address.
Donegal superintendent reports on fair funding formula's impact
