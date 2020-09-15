When: Donegal school board meeting, Sept. 10.

What happened: Donegal football will be played without spectators this fall, the board decided.

Precautions: Parents or guardians of senior football players, band members and cheerleaders will receive two spectator passes so they can cheer on their seniors at home games. Face coverings and social distancing rules will apply.

Intermediate school closes: The district had no positive COVID-19 cases to report during the meeting. But the day after the meeting, the district announced two individuals had tested positive. According to the district’s online statement, after consultation with medical professionals, Donegal Intermediate School will be temporarily closed until Sept. 20. Instruction was set to resume virtually for all students Sept. 15. Individuals who may have been in close contact with the positive individuals were notified and instructed to quarantine in accordance with state health department guidelines.

Day off: District students will not attend school on Sept. 25 because it has been designated a professional development day — a change to the school calendar the board approved during the meeting. Superintendent J. Michael Lausch requested the additional day for tailored technology training for teachers to continue improving the livestream experience.

Also: In a statement after the meeting, Lausch said, “Our staff has risen to the challenges presented and continue to adapt and improve each day. We are deeply grateful for the cooperation of our community throughout our reopening. Without that partnership, our ability to provide options, that includes in-person learning, would not be possible.”