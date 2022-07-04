When: Donegal school board meeting, June 16.

What happened: The board voted 9-0 to adopt the final budget for the 2022-23 school year. The spending plan totals $59.45 million, with revenues of $57.97 million, creating a gap of $1.48 million that would be filled with the fund balance.

Taxes: The board unanimously approved a recommended slight real estate tax increase, raising the levy from 19.0866 mills to 19.2774. This would result in a $31.29 increase in the real estate tax bill of a median assessed property of $164,000.

Lunch prices: On top of adopting the budget, the board also voted 9-0 to increase meal prices for the 2022-23 school year. Breakfast will now cost $1.25 for all students. Elementary lunches will bump up to $2.50, while secondary students will be paying $2.75 for their lunch. Overlander inquired whether raising meal prices further would be something that would need to be assessed in a year or two. While Kendig said she hopes that will not be the case, she mentioned there is a good chance prices will have to be raised for the following school year and beyond.

Board treasurer: Debra Sturgis expressed wanting to remain board treasurer, and the rest of the board agreed, as she was reelected to the position.

Department chair: Superintendent Michael Lausch detailed the need for a coordinator of health services, following the strain and burden of the pandemic years. He did note Lisa Albert advocated for the creation of such a position some time ago. The board unanimously agreed, allowing the district to post the position.

What’s next: There is no board meeting in July. The next school board meeting will be Aug. 11.