When: Donegal school board meeting, April 13.

What happened: The board voted 9-0 to transition the elementary calendar from four marking periods to trimesters. Gregory Kiehl, director of elementary education, presented the proposal to the board, outlining reasons for the change.

Why it matters: With the switch to trimesters, progress reports will be given at the same time as parent conferences, allowing for more “robust conversations” to occur during the interactions, Kiehl said. The extra time between report cards will also result in more time spent on instruction and less on assessments, he said. He added that this change will also increase professional development time for elementary teachers throughout the year.

What’s next: Kiehl stressed that officials will communicate details regarding the change to parents during the summer in preparation for implementation in the 2023-24 school year.

Budget: Michelle Kendig, business director, previewed the 2023-24 budget. Current estimates include a 2.2% increase in expenditures, bringing the amount to $5.99 million. Transportation, wages, utilities, extracurricular activities and facility costs have contributed to the estimated increase. Revenues are estimated to be up 3.7% from the current year, totaling $5.8 million. The board did not take any actions.

What’s next: Budget discussions are expected to continue at the next meeting at 7 p.m. May 11.

Trailer: The board unanimously approved a quote from Werner Bros. Auto Sales to purchase a trailer for $16,999 plus tags. The district obtained quotes from four companies, with one company providing two quotes. Werner Bros. offered the lowest bid, coming in $5,000 less than the next lowest bid.

Transportation: The board approved a three-year extension of the contract between the district and Durham School Services that will last until June 30, 2026. Although the number and types of vehicles change year-to-year based upon student population and needs, the prices for all vehicles and services increased across the board. With the approved agreement, big busses will cost $324.30 each, a minibus will cost $276.72, minivans will cost $253.76, 10-passenger vans will cost $273.75 each, and a bus aide will cost $81.49 per day.

Girl Scout Gold Award: The board honored high school students Alessia Archer and Sierra Houck for receiving the Girl Scout Gold Award. The girls discussed their service projects, which focused on environmental awareness and protection.