When: Donegal school board meeting, Aug. 13.

What happened: Meeting in person for the first time since March, the board unanimously voted down a motion to move to a blended hybrid model of two days in-person classes and three days online. The district will move forward with the plan approved in July that allows for in-person learning five days per week while Lancaster County is in the green phase. There are also two virtual learning options.

Background: Taking into consideration the most recent recommendations from state government, the Donegal leadership team presented a blended hybrid learning option to potentially replace the previously approved five days per week in-person instructional option. According to the family intention surveys, 73% of students chose to attend in person, 18% chose the online Donegal School District option, 5% chose Donegal Virtual Academy and 2.9% chose otherwise.

Public comments: One parent asked the board to protect the community by amending the in-person learning plan while three other parents and two students spoke in favor of keeping the in-person five days per week option. They cited a better learning environment with in-person instruction, being able to see friends and parents’ work schedules.

Quotable: “We are supposed to represent the community and taxpayers. We have prepared a good plan and it is unfair to the students to change everything at this late date,” board member Linda Good said.

Debt restructuring: A parameter resolution was approved by the board, which will allow for next steps in pursuing the refinancing of 2016 bonds. Interest rates are low, which could yield $200,000 in savings by calling in the old bonds and issuing new bonds or securing a low-interest bank loan. Of the savings, 20% will go to the state to repay the state’s contribution to principal and interest payments.

Donations: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch thanked community partners for their recent donations of masks, hand sanitizers and other supplies. Hershey Foundation donated 6,000 masks. Lancaster Masks donated $3,125 and hand sanitizer. Lancaster County commissioners donated supplies to all districts from federal coronavirus relief funding.

Mascot: A resident spoke on the use of Indians as Donegal’s mascot in a time when some professional sports teams are changing or considering changing such names. He believes “it is morally wrong to encourage children and adults to dress as the mascot for pep rallies, and you are allowing harm to exist in our community.” He encouraged Donegal to be a leader on this issue and change the mascot.

Next meeting: Sept. 10.