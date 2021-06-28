When: Donegal school board meeting in person and via Zoom, June 17.

What happened: The board unanimously passed the 2021-22 final budget, which has no tax increase. Projected expenditures are $56.6 million, while projected revenues are $55.2 million. That leaves a $1.4 million deficit to be covered by funds from the COVID-19 committed fund balance.

Budget recap: Michelle Kendig, director of business services, said federal stimulus funding constitutes the bulk of federal revenue received, a 57% increase from the previous budget. With state revenue continuing to lag behind mandated expenditures, the inequity of the cyberschool funding formula and the federal stimulus set to expire in three years, Kendig says Donegal is at risk of experiencing a funding cliff.

Quotable: “These funds will be prioritized to make the greatest impact for our students,” Kendig said in her presentation to the board.

Survey: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch presented the results of a survey sent to enrolled district families regarding their intentions for the upcoming school year. Of the 75% who responded to the survey, 94.3% (representing 1,985 students) plan to attend full-time, in-person learning. The remaining students chose a virtual option, homeschooling or were moving out of the district. Lausch recommended the district not offer Donegal online as an option next school year due to declining student interest in that option and the challenge for teachers to teach online and in person simultaneously. Donegal will continue to offer Donegal Virtual Academy as a cyber option.

Health and safety: The board agreed to end the current health and safety plan that has guided the district through the pandemic. The district will be creating a replacement plan for the upcoming year as part of the conditions for receiving federal COVID-19 relief funding.

Next year: Oliver C. Overlander III, board president, read a letter explaining new expectations for the upcoming school year. The district plans to be open for full-time, in-person instruction five days per week. At this time, there will not be a requirement for students and staff to wear face coverings. Face coverings will be allowed if an individual chooses to wear one. The district will not require a COVID-19 vaccination to work or attend Donegal.

Board meeting: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 12.