When: Donegal school board meeting, Feb. 9. Ron Melleby was not in attendance.

What happened: With a vote of 8-0, the board approved a contract with Detwiler Roofing to tackle the problematic roof at Donegal Junior High School.

The cost: The base cost that would address restoration of all low-sloped areas of the roof sat at $1.43 million. The added alternates that would install metal panels on the gym’s rising walls and the restoration of the synthetic ductwork wrap brought the total up to $1.67 million.

Water tanks: The present board members voted unanimously to approve a contract from McClure Co. to replace Donegal High School’s two water tanks, with the cost at $55,423.

Pigeons: The district’s free stall barn, used mainly as storage for equipment and materials, is experiencing a problem with pigeons calling the place their home, defecating everywhere, and creating unsanitary conditions. The use of sound guns was discussed, but it was considered a temporary fix as the birds would get used to the commotion. Plastic owls were put in the barn to scare off the unwanted visitors, but it was not as effective as expected. When looking at humane options to combat the situation, the solution of installing netting underneath the roof — a space of 4,800 square feet — was adopted by the board with a vote of 8-0. The quote of $14,048.18, of which around 50% would be labor cost, would include disinfection and a thorough cleaning of the area prior to the netting being installed.

School psychologist: One of the district’s school psychologists resigned, but is being held for 60 days while Donegal searches for a permanent replacement. In the meantime, the board unanimously voted to enter a contract with Supplemental Psychology Services to install two individuals for the district that will provide the necessary services for students until a solid candidate is recruited. The contract clearly states the two individuals cannot be solicited to work for the district. The agreement lasts until June 31, though the district has the ability to break the contract prior if they notify Supplemental Psychology Services 30 days in advance of the decision. The hourly base rate for a school psychologist from the agency is set at $125.

What’s next: The next board meeting will be on March 9.