When: School board meeting, March 9. Lisa Albert could not attend.

What happened: Although the board didn’t make a motion regarding the matter, they gave school administrators the go-ahead to continue looking into the possibility of getting a facility dog for the district through United Disability Services.

The proposal: Dana Blair, director of special education and pupil services, Laurie Cramer, the school’s resource officer, and Cara Sweigart, one of the intermediate school’s counselors, said during their presentation they are looking into securing a facility dog trained to help many people in a school setting. They said the district will be identified as the facility assigned to the dog. For clarification, they explained this dog will not be a service dog designed to be therapeutic in its services and for one person only. The dog will be trained in much the same manner as a therapy dog, though.

Next steps: The administrative team will file an application with UDS to plan training and reviewing the school board’s policies and administrative regulations for the animal. This process addresses community communication, scheduling, use of the dog’s services and financial implications. School officials will respond to students who may have allergies or fears.

Handlers: Dog handlers will be identified for each building. Cramer has stepped up to be the primary handler of the dog, meaning it will go home with her. Blair is listed as the secondary handler. Sweigart would be the building handler for the intermediate school. John Paul, dean of students, eagerly volunteered to be the building handler for the junior high.

Dog details: The dog would be hypoallergenic, which would limit the possible breeds to goldendoodles and labradoodles. The entire cost is about $5,000, which includes training for the handlers and UDS covering liability services. The possibility of securing grants for the matter was brought up. Blair said the team will seek out local pet stores and veterinarians to assist in the dog’s future wellbeing by asking for donations of toys, food, supplies and services to the district.

Discussion: The team discussed the possibilities of the dog being used in academic settings, being incorporated into behavior plans, and even as an intervention tool that students could read to in a nonjudgmental setting. Cramer is enthusiastic about the option to “melt barriers” between her and students who may be shy in approaching officers. Tim Markovits, board vice president, asked if the dog could also be used to sniff out drugs or vape usage, but he was told “the dog won’t be trained to do that,” and that those duties fall under the category of a police dog.

What’s next: The next Donegal school board meeting will be April 13.