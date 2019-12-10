When: Board reorganization and meeting, Dec. 5
What happened: The school board decide to limit a tax increase for the 2020 budget with a 6-2 vote. District director of business services Michelle Kendig offered the board a choice: vote to seek exceptions to raise taxes above a state cap and approve a preliminary budget, or opt out of the exception process, agreeing to keep an increase under 3.4%. Board members Debra Sturgis and Steven Tregea voted against.
Why it’s important: The decision not to seek exceptions means the board is committed to limiting a tax increase earlier in the process than necessary. Kendig showed the board how a 3.4% increase will provide about $1 million to close approximately 40% of an existing $2.4 million deficit. Although Kendig said the district does have reserve funds that can be used to address the remainder of the deficit, Kendig warned the board against using committed funds for a one-time budget fix.
Reorganization: The board welcomed Lisa Albert, who is filling a vacant spot on the board left by Robert Spayde, who moved out of the district. He had joined the board in 2018.