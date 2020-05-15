When: Donegal school board meeting, May 14.

What happened: After debating the implications of various tax increase scenarios, the board voted to approve the proposed 2020-21 budget which includes a 3.4% tax increase. Michelle Kendig, director of business services, said during the Zoom meeting more work will be done between now and the next meeting to save money. At the board’s request, she will prepare two budgets with two different tax increases for deliberation at the June 18 meeting.

The numbers: For the average taxpayer in the Donegal School District with an assessed home of $162,100, a 3.4% tax increase equates to $102.63, while a 2.9% tax increase equals $87.53. These increases will generate $990,310 and $884,680, respectively.

Why it matters: The district is still facing a $1.3 million deficit, even with the proposed 3.4% tax increase because of reductions in earned income tax projections and state funding, reduced interest rate income and real estate transfer tax loss. Kendig shared the actions taken thus far to cut $1 million plus in expenditures including not filling vacant positions, not replacing equipment, foregoing services for the upcoming year as well as reducing investments in technology, supplies and professional development. The general fund will be used to cover the remaining deficit, but Kendig said using the fund balance to fix deficits from ongoing expense creates an ongoing funding gap.

Impact of tax hike: Board members expressed concern about the impact of a tax hike during the coronavirus pandemic when people already may be struggling to afford their basic expenses.

Graduation: Donegal High School Principal John Haldeman detailed events planned to honor graduating seniors in place of the traditional in-person ceremony, which has been canceled due to the pandemic. There will be a drive-thru event on May 22 to distribute caps, gowns and other items to seniors. Baccalaureate will be taped and held online at 7 p.m. May 31, with the online commencement program airing at 6:30 p.m. June 2. Plans are being finalized for seniors to have the opportunity to walk across the stage on June 12, 13 or 15 with seven family members in attendance in two cars.

Meals: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch reported the district cafeteria staff has served over 61,000 meals since March 17. He commended the staff for their hard work and dedication to the community during the school shutdown.