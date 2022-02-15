When: Donegal school board meeting, Feb. 10.

What happened: The board voted 8-0 to accept the resignation of William Furnia, a recently elected board member, effective Feb. 5. The board then unanimously appointed Bill Kling, a former school board member who served for years, to fill the vacant seat.

Background: Board President Oliver Overlander said Furnia’s resignation was due to “health and personal reasons.” Overlander noted that while Furnia’s seat was for a four-year term, Kling will hold this position for two years. After that time, the school board seat will be back on the ballot.

Cultural appreciation: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch introduced members of the high school’s Cultural Awareness Club to the board and community audience. He said 18 languages are spoken within the district. Several club members, including co-founders and the current president and vice president, discussed the purpose and initiatives undertaken by the group. The club’s president said the organization was built “in the love for the culture and love for each other” and from a need for “selfless love.” The co-founder related how the club exemplifies Donegal’s ideal of the One Tribe concept. The club is averaging about 20 members at each meeting.

A personal story shared: One Cultural Awareness Club member discussed the need that drove the students to create the club in the first place. She shared how her religion, Islam, has made her the target of many cruel pranks and jokes. Noting discrimination lives and breathes everywhere, she stressed the need for education to breed empathy. The young woman then detailed a situation in which another student had a pepperoni and sausage pizza delivered to her home to mock the fact that the woman’s Muslim beliefs forbade her from consuming pork.

More: Other members spoke about the club’s aim of hosting “engaging and inclusive” education experiences and activities. Throughout the month of February, Black History Month, members created posters celebrating the contributions of various Black Americans to our nation. They have held trivia events during lunch in which students can win prizes. Moreover, last April the club organized a cultural conference in which students were able to highlight components of their heritage, such as food, dance and dress, in an open convention-style environment for their peers.

Board reaction: Overlander said the club was a “great idea and long overdue,” and he urged all members to communicate with the junior high population about the possibilities that await them with the association.

Health and safety update: Lausch notified the board that “case numbers dropped dramatically this week.” The current plan is still in place with no changes.

What’s next: The board will meet again March 10.