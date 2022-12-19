When: Donegal school board meeting, Dec. 8. It was the last meeting of 2022, and all nine members were in attendance.

Department chair vacancies: In June, the K-2 social studies department chair was vacated. Sarah Bair, first grade teacher, and Isabella Amity, second grade teacher, agreed to split the role to fill the vacancy, and the board approved this measure. This change will be effective Jan. 18, 2023, and remain in place through the 2023-24 school year. The K-12 English language development chair, as well as the K-12 library department chair, remain open.

Slate of officers: With a unanimous vote, the board approved all of the proposed slate of officers, board representatives (including alternates) and committee empowerments for the 2023 year. Oliver Overlander will remain as president, with Timothy Markovits retaining the vice president title. Debra Sturgis is still the treasurer. The Pennsylvania School Board Association representative will be Markovits, and he will be the alternate for Michelle Kendig’s role of the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau representative. The Donegal Curriculum Council position will be held by Linda Good and Faith Castline. Ron Melleby is the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 representative. The position of the Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee is held for three years, beginning on New Year’s Day 2023 and going until the last day of 2025. Debra Surgis is the representative for that role, with Lisa Albert as the alternate. The Lancaster County Academy representative role falls to Janet Love, and the Donegal Foundation to Albert.

What’s next: The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Donegal Primary School.