When: Donegal school board meeting, Dec. 2.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to make the wearing of face masks optional. Board member Ron Melleby introduced the motion for masks to remain optional “from here on out” until further litigation is handed down from the courts. He compared wearing masks to putting a chain link fence in front of one’s face, essentially calling masks ineffective against the spread of COVID-19. He said, “I’m getting tired of the politics of all this stuff because that’s what it is.”

Board president speaks: President Oliver C. Overlander III followed up by saying the mandate’s ever-changing end dates are being arbitrarily thrown on the calendar. “It’s not science in my opinion,” he said, while lamenting the “thousands of taxpayer’s dollars used in the legality of everything.” He went on to say the board is not here to play politics. Overlander spoke directly to the community as he said, “Parents, if you want to continue masking your child, you can mask your child.” He applauded the administration for their work on the matter.

Quarantines: The board voted unanimously to amend a policy recommending rather than requiring exclusions for students and staff exposed to COVID-19, as suggested by Superintendent J. Michael Lausch. The superintendent was concerned over how the educational opportunities given to those at home are not of the quality they deserve. After consulting with school medical professionals from various buildings, he found support for this alteration. Students and staff who were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 will be recommended to wear masks but not mandated to do so. This change comes with two caveats. If those in close contact begin to show symptoms of the virus, they need to be excluded. If any students or staff are living with someone who is a positive case, they need to stay home. Overlander said this process will fully rely on family cooperation. The change took effect Dec. 6.

Reorganization: The board reorganized prior to the regular meeting and welcomed new members Faith Castline, William Furnia and Janet Love.

Officers: The board reelected Overlander as president, while Timothy Markovitz was reelected as vice president. Both positions are one-year terms.

Quotable: “We look forward to working with you. I apologize for the formality of the reorganizational meeting,” Overlander told the new members.

Regular business: The board voted 9-0 to proceed with roof construction at Donegal Primary School after receiving and reviewing six bids from local roofing companies. The winning base bid of $3.4 million came from Richard L. Sensenig Co., an Ephrata contractor that specializes in industrial and commercial roofing. The board selected the roof to be a shade of green referred to as “Donegal Green” with a unanimous vote.

What’s next: The school board will meet Jan. 16.