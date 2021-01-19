When: Donegal school board meeting, Jan 14.

What happened: The board agreed to forgo the option to raise the real estate tax above Donegal’s state-adjusted index of 3.9% for the next school year.

Budget: The preliminary 2021-22 budget presented by Michelle Kendig, director of business services, projects $57.1 million in expenditures and $53.5 million in revenue, resulting in a projected $3.5 million deficit. Use of reserves including COVID-19 contingency funds will reduce the deficit to $796,381. Overall expenses are up 5.2% over last year and revenues are up 2.26%. The preliminary projected revenue includes a 3.9% tax increase and assumes no increase in funding from the state or federal government.

Expenditures: The top three expenditures are salaries, benefits and tuition for cyber schools and Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 special education. Salaries are projected to increase 3%, benefits 8.5%, and tuition obligations 23.46%. Donegal projects it will spend slightly over $8 million, 14% of its total expenses, for tuition to other agencies next year. Superintendent J. Michael Lausch plans to reach out to families who utilize cybereducation options to better understand their motivations.

Quotable: Board member Ron Melleby expressed his frustration with the stress cyberschool tuition fees are putting on the school budget saying, “This is legalized theft, essentially a voucher program.”

Options: Raising taxes is one option to balance the budget. The board can also consider budget cuts although Kendig pointed out that Donegal has a very trim budget already. Another option is the use of committed funding or using $2 million in grant funds. Kendig noted this is a preliminary budget and things will change as more information becomes available regarding subsidies, state funding or possible federal stimulus.

Next steps: The next budget presentation to the board will be in April with adoption of the final budget in June.

Next meeting: A link to the Feb. 11 meeting, via Zoom, will be available on the district website. Those wishing to make public comment must attend in person.