When: Donegal school board meeting, May 11.

What happened: With a 9-0 vote, the board gave Michelle Kendig, director of business services for the district, approval to advertise the proposed final budget. The version on public display operates on a .5% tax increase, but Kendig said if expenses remain the same, she will recommend no tax increase during adoption and approval. The additional wiggle room accounts for undefined variables like the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 budget.

Overview: Compared to last month’s preliminary draft budget, this proposal sees a dip with expenditures falling to $59.46 million from the original estimate of $60.84 million. The reason for the slight decrease was attributed to lower than estimated district salary and transportation expenses. Projected revenues also changed from the original drafted proposal of $59.17 million to the new estimate of $57.97 million. The board will vote on the adoption of the final budget June 15.

Lancaster County Academy: With a vote of 9-0, Donegal school board passed the approval of seven student seats at LCA, an alternative school for students who might struggle in a traditional school setting. When it came time to approve the operating budget for LCA for the 2023-24 school year, board Vice President Tim Markovits said, “I see they did not increase the cost per seat” from the previous year.” With a unanimous vote, the board passed the budget of $502,673 for the academy.

PSBA: With another unanimous vote, the board renewed its all-access membership with Pennsylvania School Boards Association for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $15,859. The board voted for Markovits as delegate and Lisa Albert as second delegate.

Student representatives: Ryley Carroll and Rylee Geary informed the board of the recently held student council elections. There are 30 members. The duo offered their gratitude to the board. Carroll said, “I just want to thank you guys for everything you have done for the senior class” calling his time in the district “a great 13 years,” as he prepares for the end of his final year of high school.

What’s next: The board will meet again June 15. There is no meeting in July. With a vote of 8-1, the board voted to move up the August meeting from Aug. 10 to Aug. 3. Typically, board meetings occur on the second Thursday of every month.