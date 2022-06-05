When: Donegal school board meeting, May 12, with all board members present.

What happened: The board voted 9-0 to advertise the proposed final budget for the 2022-23 school year that will likely come with a small tax hike.

Details: Michelle Kendig, the district’s director of business services, presented the proposed budget showing expenditures of $58.75 million. Revenues and reserves supply $57.51 million, assuming the 1% tax increase that was advertised. The millage rate would increase from 19.0866 to 19.2774, which would result in a $31.29 increase in the real estate tax bill of a median assessed property. Even with the tax increase, the district is anticipating a projected deficit of $1.24 million. Taxes were not increased the previous year. The final budget will be presented for adoption on June 16.

Discussion: Board President Oliver Overlander noted that the tax increase is still lower than other recommended increases neighboring districts are proposing, with board Treasurer Debra Sturgis noting most districts are seeing increases in the range of 2%-3%. “I don’t think anyone is actually going to feel an increase this year,” board Vice President Timothy Markovits said. Sturgis said small increments are easier for the community than undergoing a large tax hike at one time. In an email after the meeting, Kendig said the board is anticipating additional state revenue in the form of basic education and special education subsidies increases to help lower the deficit. That information will become available once the state Legislature passes their budget.

School lunches: Kendig discussed the need to raise lunch prices by 25 cents. Citing rising food costs across the board, she labeled the situation as “not something we want to do,” but noted their price would continue to be “one of the lowest across the county.” Elementary lunch would go up to $2.50, while secondary students would be paying $2.75 for lunch. As part of the federal government’s aid to schools during the pandemic, lunches had been free for the previous two school years. Kendig related there doesn’t seem to be any indication that the lunch assistance would be continuing at a state level. Kendig said going back to using metal utensils at all levels within the district would be cheaper than relying on plastic utensils, even with the occasional incident of a student accidentally tossing out their spoon or fork.

Special performance: Audience members were treated to a Virginia reel performance, a folk dance, performed by students from Donegal Primary School. The building’s music teacher, Taylor Morgan, introduced the group to the larger-than-usual crowd. These young dancers also performed at Mayfest, Maytown’s celebratory event, the previous Saturday.

What’s next: The next school board meeting will be on June 16.