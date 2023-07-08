When: Donegal school board meeting, June 15. Board member Lisa Albert did not attend due to a personal matter.

What happened: With a vote of 8-0, the board adopted the final budget for the 2023-24 school year, with expenditures listed at $61.23 million.

Taxes: The budget comes with a .5% jump in property taxes. With this new budget, a median assessed home valued at $164,350 will be paying an additional $15.83 in taxes. The new property tax rate is 19.3737 mills, or about $19.37 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed taxable property valuation.

Background: Donegal has seen a 1.25% an average annual tax increase in the last six years, according to the district’s budget overview presented by Michelle Kendig, director of business services. The district is still below Lancaster County’s average increase of 2.33%.

Treasurer: Debra Sturgis, with a vote of 8-0, was once again approved to be the board treasurer. This is a title that will be held until June 30, 2024.

Elementary English curriculum: Gregory Kiehl, director of elementary education, presented the desire to adopt the literacy program Core Knowledge Language Arts K-5, and the sixth grade iteration of the program titled ELA Amplify, at the elementary level. A committee was created to inspect and review various literacy programs. The committee was said to include representation from all levels of K-6 teachers. They are unanimously backing the adoption of Core Knowledge, citing the comprehensive scope of the program in foundational skills, like phonics, and a knowledge-building component, like vocabulary, that can extend across subjects.

More: Donegal educators visited Cumberland Valley and Pequea Valley in April. Kiehl said the committee was “extremely impressed with what we saw,” going as far as to say that students in those classrooms were accomplishing things “that we weren’t going to hit by the end of the year.” Kiehl said “the majority of our staff is excited” over the possibilities this program offers.

What’s next: The vote is expected to occur during the third week in July. It will most likely be held over Zoom, as it will be a one-item agenda. A date has not yet been finalized. The goal would be a quick implementation of the program for the 2023-24 school year.