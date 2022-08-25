When: Donegal school board meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: The board voted 8-0 to accept revisions made to the extracurricular/co-curricular section of the Code of Student Conduct. School board member Linda Good was having issues with her Zoom call when the vote was taken.

Details: Frank Hawkins, director of athletic and extracurricular activities for the district, reviewed the updated policies for the board. Two major changes were undertaken that affect a student’s eligibility to participate in clubs, activities, practices and/or contests. Previously, students were required to attend at least 180 minutes per school day to be eligible for participation. This specification has now been raised to 240 minutes per school day. When looking at grades, students are required to earn a 65% or higher to be allowed to participate in interscholastic athletics. This grade percentage saw a 2% increase from the previous draft.

Student athletics: The importance of holding athletes to a higher standard was highlighted. Since many student-athletes leave campus to play against other districts, they are seen as extensions of Donegal in these communities. Board member Ron Melleby inquired how other extra- and co-curricular activities were going to be handled. It was made clear these standards will apply across the board to all activities, not just athletics.

Student transportation: Following an explanation from Michelle Kendig, the district’s director of business services, the board voted unanimously to give Durham School Services $101,764.

Background: The company reached out to the district requesting them to share the cost of a new, dramatic wage increase that was given to their school bus drivers. After stiff wage competition from Student Transportation of America, Durham was forced to up their drivers’ wages an additional $8 per hour. Durham was concerned of losing more drivers to Student Transportation of America and felt they needed to balance the wage scales, hence the sharp increase. The company was said to have reached out to Elizabethtown Area School District where their request was denied. Kendig noted that Donegal’s contract with Durham expires in July 2023.

What’s next: The next school board meeting will be held Sept. 8.