When: Donegal school board meeting, May 13.

What happened: Principal John Haldeman informed the board of the present plans for a graduation on Saturday, June 5, at the stadium, weather permitting.

Graduation: The entire senior class will be able to graduate together at 10 a.m. Haldeman will make the decision, based on weather forecasts, if graduation will remain outside or need to be moved inside. Each student will be given four guest tickets at the end of graduation practice, even if the ceremony is moved inside.

Budget: The board voted to display the proposed 2021-22 general fund budget and advertise the June vote to approve the budget. Michelle Kendig, director of business services, anticipates a $1.3 million deficit in the $55.3 million budget. Local revenue is up 3.7%, with better than expected real estate tax revenue. The second and third rounds of federal funding are one way to help balance the budget for the upcoming year along with using committed funds set aside last year by the board. Kendig will continue refining the numbers, assessing project priorities and the most effective ways to incorporate federal stimulus money, before the board votes on the final budget in June.

Quotable: “I believe if we utilize these funds the correct way, they will help get us through these funding gaps. This year my recommendation is not to have a tax increase,” Kendig said.

Next meeting: The board will meet at 7 p.m. on June 10. The public will likely be able to attend in person in the same room as the board, though Zoom will remain an option.