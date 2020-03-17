When: Donegal school board meeting, March 12.

What happened: The board will let high school seniors and their families choose between two alternative venues for this year’s commencement ceremony. The usual location, Donegal Athletic Stadium, cannot be used because of a sinkhole near the stadium.

Background: The sinkhole was found in February, prompting the closure of the stadium until the problem is resolved.

Why it matters: Alternative locations include on-site and off-site options. The on-site option is the high school auditorium, while the other option is the LCBC church in Manheim. The cost of holding graduation at the high school is higher than the LCBC option — an estimated $7,000 versus $2,000 or less. LCBC also has a higher seating capacity, allowing students to invite more guests. However, some board members said it may be more meaningful for students to graduate on-site.

What’s next: High school seniors and their parents will vote on a commencement ceremony location via a survey soon to be distributed.

Other business: Michelle Kendig, director of business services, said a full tax increase of 3.4% will be needed to address the existing $1,035,000 budget deficit. The increase will provide $995,000, and reserve funds will then solve the remainder of the deficit.

Coronavirus update: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch said the front page of the district website will provide updates on the coronavirus situation. The district leadership team will have weekly virtual meetings to discuss how to respond to the pandemic.