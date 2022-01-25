When: Donegal school board meeting, Jan. 13.

What happened: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch announced that livestreaming within the classroom for quarantined students will end Jan. 18.

Health and safety update: Lausch related staff concerns over the delivery of the material as livestreaming lessons with a classroom full of students “creates a division for attention” that has “become very burdensome for staff.” The service will only be used in outstanding circumstances in which students are facing a long-term illness, such as cancer, are undergoing a lengthy recovery following a surgery, or for virtual days during building closures due to inclement weather.

Protocol for absences: Quarantined students will be required to have parents pick up their work and materials from the office so that they may keep up with their courses. Some educators are going to offer asynchronous work through various digital platforms. Students are encouraged to contact their teachers about expectations if the need for quarantining were to arise.

Curriculum update: The board unanimously voted for an overhaul of the English language arts curriculum to allow for thematic focus on the freshmen and sophomore offerings. Freshmen courses will explore texts that analyze the relationship between people and the environment. Sophomores will see a spotlight shined on people and the justice system. Specific genres that will be highlighted throughout both grades are horror, science-fiction, dystopian, and coming-of-age. Ron Melleby called the upcoming changes “exciting stuff.”

Substitutes: Debra Sturgis was the lone member that abstained from voting on changing the per diem rate for Substitute Teacher Services employees to $125. She did the same when it came time to approve an addendum to the STS contract that would provide substitute incentives during the current and following school year. Many district in Pennsylvania are struggling to find substitutes for their buildings, leading to teachers having to give up their preparation periods to cover classes.

Generous donation: The VFW Auxiliary Post 5752 Mount Joy donated $3,000 to be used by the junior high track team to purchase uniforms for the team’s inaugural year.

Board appreciation: Donald Seibert, co-president of the Donegal Education Association, the district teachers union, noted that January is School Board Recognition Month. He took the opportunity to offer his gratitude to board members for their commitment to education and the community.

What’s next: The Donegal school board meeting will meet again Feb. 10.