When: Donegal School District board meeting, Aug. 12.

What happened: The board voted 8-0 to implement Donegal School District’s health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year. Tension hung in the air as parents and community members voiced their varying views on the plan, which does not mandate masks for students or staff in school. Board member Linda Good participated and voted through Zoom. Patrick Mitchell was not in attendance.

At issue: The majority of the audience abstained from wearing face coverings, making their stance on the issue clear. The mask-optional view is in opposition to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and U.S. Department of Education, which say students, faculty and staff should wear masks in schools regardless of vaccination status in areas of significant community spread, like Lancaster County.

Public comment: Zachary Hollcraft, a proponent of altering Donegal’s health and safety plan to include a mask mandate, began by saying he was “impressed by the effort of the staff” when he sent his daughter to the primary school last year, but he urged the board to “use more recent data” for this year’s reopening procedures. “We have the opportunity to teach kids they are a part of the community.” He criticized the district for failing to follow guidance from the state Department of Education, which recommends wearing a mask in schools. Sporting a FreePA shirt, Colleen Ford, a hospital employee who said she is going to lose her job because of her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine, linked mask mandates with child abuse. “I will not tolerate my children being mandated to wear masks,” she spoke in an impassioned tone. “We know our child best, and we will advocate for our children!” Her comments were met with applause.

Respect: Prior to the vote, Superintendent Dr. J. Michael Lausch appealed to the audience to be respectful of one another, “Regardless of the outcome of this, please, can we please get back to the concept of One Tribe? Each family is going to make a decision that is in that family’s best interest. And that is perfectly fine.” Oliver C. Overlander III and Ron Melleby offered similar sentiments to the crowd in anticipation of any animosity that should arise.

School buses: The district’s health and safety plan states masks must be worn on buses. “It’s a mandate, but we don’t have to enforce it. We will not deny transportation to students. I want our drivers’ eyes forward, not back to see who’s wearing a mask,” Lausch said.

Virtual alternative: Melleby offered a solution to those dissatisfied with the vote — Donegal Virtual Academy. The academy is a partnership with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13’s Virtual Solutions Program.

Other business: The board voted 8-0 to pass a proposal by Lausch that would merge part-time positions within the district, mainly cafeteria and custodial duties, in order to create full-time occupations. This will be done to ensure the school is appropriately staffed for the beginning of the 2021-22 year.

What’s next: Donegal’s first day for students is Tuesday, Aug. 24.