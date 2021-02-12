When: Donegal School Board meeting, Feb. 11.

What happened: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch informed the board that all four school buildings were to be closed Feb. 12 through Feb. 14 due to an increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

Why it matters: As of the meeting, Donegal Intermediate had five positive cases, the junior high had two positives and one probable and the high school had four positives and one probable. The increase in cases necessitates a mandatory three-day closure. Guidelines now allow for the three-day closure to include weekends if the buildings are closed for cleaning to all people except custodial and maintenance staff.

What’s next: The buildings were to reopen Feb. 15, and the 14-day rolling window to track cases will begin again. According to the state Department of Education website, seven positive cases within a 14 day rolling period in a building of 500-900 students would trigger a 14-day mandatory shutdown.

Quotable: “This board supports our administration, Dr. Lausch, the teachers, the team. We don’t micromanage, the administration runs the district,” said board President Oliver C. Overlander III. Board member Benjamin Kling mentioned he keeps hearing about the push to get kids back into schools and said “it’s a testament to Dr. Lausch and the teachers and the administration that our kids are in school.”

Next meeting: The board will meet again March 11 via Zoom or in person in a satellite room. A link to the meeting will be available on the district website. Those wishing to make public comment must attend in person.