When: Donegal school board meeting, April 14. Board member Lisa Albert joined the meeting virtually. Vice President Timothy Markovitz was absent.

What happened: The board voted 8-0 to amend the original health and safety plan to exclude contact tracing, effective May 1. Superintendent J. Michael Lausch discussed the latest updates from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which reached out to school districts April 1, informing them the state was no longer conducting student contact tracing. Lausch wanted the inclusion of a caveat that would allow for contact tracing to be reinstated if COVID-19 cases were to spike.

Background: Lausch estimated that the district dealt with around five cases in the past seven weeks, with two of the cases occurring the week before Easter break. If the board did not approve the amendment during this meeting, Lausch suggested they might as well finish the year with the original plan. The May 1 recommendation would assist “if there is any fallout from the holiday,” Lausch said, noting why the change would not be immediate.

Why it matters: Lausch reminded the board and audience that contact tracing was used to identify students who were in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. It was the choice of the parents and guardians on whether the identified students were kept home. If students were symptomatic, it was expected they would remain home.

Accessibility ramp update: The board voted 7-1 to approve the building of a new accessibility ramp for people with disabilities at the Donegal stadium. Ron Melleby, the only board member who voted against the ramp solution, informed the board on the updated costs of the options available to mend the accessibility ramp dilemma. Option one, the creation of a new ramp at the other end of the district’s stadium, would now cost $153,228, a 9% increase accounting for inflation. The timeline is 150 days for fabrication and materials, with a timeline of two to three weeks for installation. The same inflation principle was applied to the estimated cost of the second option, bringing that up to $158,437. This option entails creating an entrance and a lighted pathway leading people to the existing ramp. The board felt it urgent to find a solution quickly to avoid further price increases.

Donation: Giant Co. donated $3,644 to the district’s food service program. This was possible through the supermarket chain’s Feeding School Kids initiative.