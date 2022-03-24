When: Donegal school board meeting, March 10. Board President Oliver Overlander III and Bill Kling, who recently rejoined the board following William Furnia’s resignation, were absent due to work and personal obligations.

What happened: The board voted 5-2 to not proceed with the construction of a new handicapped-accessible ramp on the northern end of Donegal Athletic Stadium.

Options: Board member Ron Melleby discussed the issue with the board, noting how the original location of the accessible parking spots were at the northern end of the parking lot for the stadium, but were moved to the opposite end. If a patron were to park at one of the designated spots, they would be required to walk the entire length of the stadium to access the ramp walkway, sometimes through large crowds Superintendent J. Michael Lausch labeled the situation as “an accident waiting to happen” and went on the record to say there were “a few complaints over the year” about the matter. He recommended creating a duplicate of the ramp at the northern end of the stadium, while Melleby favored the alternative of having the current ramp moved to the needed location.

The cost: The price given for the construction and installation of a new ramp — first of two options — would cost $140,000, with a 225-day lead required for the gathering of materials, planning, and construction, and an additional 30 days for the actual installation. No price was offered to have the ramp moved — the second option. Board member Timothy Markovitz said additional signage and fencing would be required for the new ramps, as well as lighting which he said “is not going to be cheap.” Examining the timeline given, Markovitz said that unfortunately construction would not be completed prior to the 2022 fall football season.

More discussion: Board member Lisa Albert brought more doubt into the project by discussing how the current ramp is too steep and has caused issues for patrons in the past. She detailed a story in which a wheelchair ended up going backwards. Three people were needed to assist the person in the wheelchair. She wondered if the new ramp would be an exact duplicate, or if they would be able to lessen the grade for the safety of those that use it. Board member Linda Good said she could not visualize anything of what was being discussed. “I cannot make a decision on something I cannot see,” she said before urging her fellow board members to listen to Albert’s concerns. The matter will be discussed further at the next meeting.

Donation: The Donegal Athletic Club presented the board with a donation of $43,000, bringing their total contributions to Donegal School District to $951,000.

Health and safety plan: Lausch related the happiness of the district’s bus drivers over dropping the mask mandated for public transportation. This has allowed them to keep their full attention on the road, as they said they are no longer tasked with having to police mask violations behind them. Lausch said the original health and safety plan may need to be altered in April, depending on what stance is taken by the Department of Health regarding contact tracing. As it stands, the plan does include information about contact tracing, but Lausch said the health department informed schools they were no longer responsible for that protocol at the start of the 2021-22 school year. With the current back-and-forth dialogue around tracing, the board awaits the health department’s final stance before making any changes.

What’s next: The next school board meeting will be April 14.